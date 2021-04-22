Did Patrick Mahomes just hint at a number change for 2021?

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard, the NFL has a new jersey rule that gives players quite a bit more freedom as to which numbers they can choose.

Some players will take advantage of the new rule, while others will stick with what they have.

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a question that may have quite a few fans that own one of his current No. 15 jerseys a bit worried.

“Should I bring #5 back?” Mahomes tweeted?

Should i bring #5 back? https://t.co/wEMc6agIkG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 22, 2021

Mahomes tweet came in response to a tweet from Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill jokingly saying he is thinking about wearing Mahomes No. 15.

Don’t worry folks, we are assuming Mahomes will stick with the No. 15 that he has made famous in Kansas City.