Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings Notes

Did Steve Yzerman make the right call in selling Detroit Red Wings’ assets at the NHL Trade Deadline?

How Steve Yzerman is Balancing Short-Term Desires with Long-Term Goals for the Detroit Red Wings.

By Teddy Jackson
3
0

A few recent decisions sent ripples throughout the Detroit Red Wings fanbase, Steve Yzerman chose to sell off some of his assets as the trade deadline approached. The Wings had been playing good hockey in the weeks leading up to the deadline, and there was a sense of optimism surrounding the team. However, a string of losses that culminated in a pair of particularly ugly games in Ottawa forced Yzerman's hand.

Why it matters

Yzerman's decision to sell off Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, and Jakub Vrana has been met with mixed reactions from Red Wings fans. On the one hand, it's a tough pill to swallow to give up on the season when the team was starting to gain momentum. On the other hand, it's hard to argue with Yzerman's logic. The Red Wings are several points out of a playoff spot, and the odds of them making up that ground are slim. By trading away Bertuzzi and Hronek, Yzerman is not only getting valuable assets in return, but he's also helping to set the team up for the future.

By the Numbers: Detroit Red Wings vs. The Playoff Picture

The Bottom Line

- Advertisement -

Ultimately, Yzerman's decision to sell off Bertuzzi and Hronek is a calculated risk. He's betting that the future returns from those trades will outweigh the immediate impact those players could have had on the team this season. While it's a tough pill to swallow for fans who were starting to believe in a playoff push, it's hard to argue with Yzerman's logic. He's got a long-term plan in mind, and he's not going to deviate from it just to chase a playoff spot this year. The Red Wings are still in their rebuild, but the future is looking bright in Detroit.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Tigers P Joey Wentz busts out secret weapon for 2023
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsDon Drysdale -

Detroit Tigers P Joey Wentz busts out secret weapon for 2023

Don't look now but Detroit Tigers P Joey Wentz has a new weapon that he will incorporate in 2023.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.