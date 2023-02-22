Did Taylor Decker just hint at the Detroit Lions’ new uniforms?

In case you have not yet heard, it sure does sound like the Detroit Lions will be making a uniform change for the 2023 season. According to Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, new uniforms are ‘coming soon.’ Ever since St. Brown made that comment, plenty of people on social media have weighed in on what they believe the perfect Lions' uniforms would look like. On Tuesday, Larry Figurski tweeted out a photo of what he believes the new uniforms should look like, and as you can see below, they feature silver numbers outlined in white. When Taylor Decker saw Figurski's tweet, he had an interesting reaction.

Whoever’s in charge……

A touch of the 70’s with the silver numbers and white outline, please. @Lions pic.twitter.com/WAMXWRjrld — Larry Figurski (@larryfigurski) February 21, 2023

Lions LT Taylor Decker reacts to uniform idea

After seeing the uniform idea posted by Larry Figurski, Lions LT Taylor retweeted the idea, along with the eyes emoji.

Is this Decker hinting that the uniform idea shown above is similar to the new uniforms the Lions will be wearing in 2023? Maybe. It also could just mean that he likes the idea.

Are the Lions getting new uniforms for the 2023 season?

According to the NFL rules, teams can only make significant changes to their uniforms once every five years. The Detroit Lions last made changes to their uniforms in 2017 and are now eligible to do so again for the second time. During the owner's meeting in March last year, team president Rod Wood hinted that they were in the initial stages of considering a uniform change for the 2023 season, although he did not provide any details.

“We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year,” Wood said last March. “It’s really like a year-plus lead time. So we just convened a committee.”

Bottom Line

The Lions were eligible to change their uniforms for the 2022 season but they did not do so. Now, if you are inclined to believe what Amon-Ra St. Brown recently had to say, the Lions will be getting new uniforms for the 2023 season. Will those new uniforms look similar to the photo above? Time will tell!