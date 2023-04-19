Have the Detroit Lions inquired about trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Trey Lance? Not too long ago, Lions GM Brad Holmes made himself pretty clear that he would not make the same mistake he made in 2022 when he waited until the last minute to find a backup quarterback for Jared Goff. With just over a week remaining before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions only have Goff and Nate Sudfeld as QBs on their roster, and it will be interesting to see which direction Holmes goes as far as the Lions' No. 2 QB.

Did the Detroit Lions inquire about trading for Trey Lance?

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, multiple teams have contacted the 49ers regarding a potential trade for Lance. Although the 49ers have not been actively seeking a trade, it remains a possibility, especially since general manager John Lynch recently indicated that Brock Purdy would be the team's top quarterback if he were healthy.

As a team that is looking toward the future, the Lions could be a potential trade partner for the 49ers. While the Lions have publicly supported Goff as their starting quarterback for the time being, there are still some uncertainties about the long-term future of the position. Therefore, it would make sense for the Lions to explore the possibility of acquiring a young, promising quarterback like Lance through a trade with the 49ers.

Bottom Line: The Lions absolutely will add at least one more quarterback

Though the Lions recently resigned Sudfeld, I just cannot believe that Holmes is content with him being the Lions' No. 2 QB behind Goff in 2023. I fully expect the Lions to either sign a veteran such as Teddy Bridgewater, or trade for a QB such as Lance. That being said, it would not be surprising at all to see the Lions select a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft.