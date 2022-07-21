As it stands, not too many people are satisfied with the job Al Avila has done as general manager of the Detroit Tigers and it seems like just a matter of time before owner Chris Ilitch gets his head out of his behind and makes a change.

But the discussion of who will replace Avila if he is finally fired is for another day.

This discussion is about whether or not the Tigers just landed their future GM. And by future, I mean in 2042.

Did the Detroit Tigers land their future GM?

In the 11th round (pick No. 327), the Detroit Tigers selected LHP Joe Miller from the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, Miller is going to be the future general manager of the Detroit Tigers.

Here is some of what Seidel had to say about Miller one day becoming the GM of the Tigers once his playing career is over.

From Detroit Free Press:

I’m calling my shot.

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Joe Miller, who I predict will one day be the Detroit Tigers‘ president and general manager. If my crystal ball is right — and it’s never wrong, except for game predictions and season predictions and other assorted matters — Miller will take over the Tigers in, oh, let’s say … 2042. That should give him enough time to finish his baseball career and prepare.

The Tigers drafted Miller in the 11th round out of the University of Pennsylvania — one of the most prestigious universities in the world. He attended the Wharton School of Business — arguably the best business school in the world. So clearly, he’s smart as heck. And he starred in the Ivy League.

What does he want to do after baseball?

“The front office,” he said.

Nation, if Seidel nails this prediction, he should be honored!

