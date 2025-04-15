Did the Lions Just Host a Potential Replacement for Jameson Williams?

Detroit hosted a speedy WR prospect whose game resembles Jameson Williams — just weeks after Brad Holmes gave a lukewarm long-term outlook for the former first-rounder.

It might have flown under the radar, but if you read between the lines, the Detroit Lions’ recent pre-draft meeting with a dynamic wide receiver could signal something bigger brewing — and it may have everything to do with Jameson Williams.

Over the weekend, the Lions hosted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden — a big-play threat with top-end speed and field-stretching ability — the kind of athletic profile that sounds awfully familiar to Lions fans. Golden’s visit wasn’t just a casual “get to know you.” It may have been a sneak peek into what life after Jameson Williams could look like.

Jameson Williams

Brad Holmes Dropped a Subtle Clue

During the NFL’s annual league meetings, general manager Brad Holmes gave a strong endorsement for Jamo — confirming the team is “likely” to pick up his fifth-year option. That’s a smart move. It keeps Williams in Detroit through the 2026 season and gives the team more time to evaluate his long-term fit.

But Holmes wasn’t exactly handing out guarantees.

“There’s a lot of extensions that are hopefully coming,” he said, “but… wide receiver, it’s expensive. It’s very expensive.”

Translation: We like Jamo — but let’s not lock in just yet.

Enter: Matthew Golden

Golden — who posted nearly 1,000 receiving yards last season after transferring to Texas — fits a nearly identical mold to Williams. He’s fast, he’s dangerous after the catch, and he brings vertical juice that stretches defenses. Sound familiar?

It’s no secret that the Lions want to keep their offense explosive and versatile. Bringing in a young receiver like Golden would give Detroit a cheaper, controllable option at a premium position — just as Williams gets closer to a potentially pricey second contract.

And with pick No. 28 in their pocket, the Lions wouldn’t even have to reach to make it happen if they love what Golden brings to the table.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy

Insurance Policy or Something More?

Let’s be clear: this doesn’t mean Detroit is out on Jameson Williams. In fact, all signs point to them wanting to see what he does with a full offseason and an even bigger role in 2025.

But great front offices think two steps ahead, and Holmes has proven to be one of the smartest in the league. If Detroit is already laying the groundwork for a wide receiver succession plan, it’s hard to blame them — especially with Jamo’s future extension looming over the salary cap.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are clearly planning for multiple scenarios. They’re investing in Jamo — but also taking a long, hard look at players like Matthew Golden who could fill that role if things don’t work out financially. Whether it’s insurance or insight, the move tells us this: Detroit is building with the future in mind.

And that future? It just might include a new name flying down the sideline.

