Heisman Trophy Favorite Makes Plea to Donald Trump Regarding College Football Playoff

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia clearly isn’t ready to watch his team’s historic season end early, and he’s turning to the highest office in the country for help.

After seeing Vanderbilt land at No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, Pavia hopped on social media shortly after midnight and fired off a message directly to President Donald Trump:

“MAKE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER PLEASE.”

Yes, really.

With the Commodores sitting outside the top 12 despite a 45–24 rivalry win over Tennessee and a school-record 10–2 regular season, Pavia is pushing for a 16-team playoff, and he’s making his case to someone who, theoretically, could try to make it happen.

Why Pavia Is Making Noise Now

Vanderbilt’s resume isn’t the problem. The problem is math.

Seven of the nine teams directly ahead of the Commodores have already completed their regular seasons and won’t play on Championship Weekend. That means Vanderbilt’s pathway to jumping 2+ spots is almost nonexistent.

Pavia knows it. Fans know it. The selection committee definitely knows it.

So, what does a quarterback do when he’s boxed out of the playoff despite being one of the most productive players in the country?

Apparently, he asks the President.

What the Proposed 16-Team Model Would Look Like

The expanded mock format Pavia referenced includes:

4 automatic bids for both the SEC and Big Ten

for both the SEC and Big Ten 2 bids for the ACC

for the ACC 2 bids for the Big 12

for the Big 12 4 at-large spots determined by computer rankings

Under that structure, Vanderbilt would be comfortably in the playoff picture instead of stuck at No. 14 hoping for chaos that isn’t coming.

And with the SEC being what it is, loaded, deep, unforgiving, Pavia isn’t exactly wrong to lobby for more spots.

A Heisman-Caliber Season Worth Fighting For

One thing is certain: if the playoff did go to 16 teams tomorrow, Diego Pavia would be one of the biggest stars in the bracket.

He currently holds the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, trailing only Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. And his production this season backs it up.

Pavia’s 2025 Passing Stats

71.2% completion rate (career high)

(career high) 3,192 passing yards

27 touchdowns

8 interceptions

9.4 yards per attempt

171.5 passer rating

Pavia’s 2025 Rushing Stats

152 carries

826 rushing yards

9 rushing touchdowns

5.4 yards per carry

On the year, Pavia has 4,018 total yards and 36 touchdowns, making him one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, and arguably the best player Vanderbilt has ever had.

No wonder he’s pleading for the season to continue.

Can Vanderbilt Still Sneak In?

Realistically? No.

Mathematically? Barely.

Politically? Well… Pavia seems to be testing that angle.

Unless multiple upsets shake the top 12 this weekend, the Commodores will likely fall just short of the first 12-team playoff in college football history.

But if nothing else, Pavia has injected some humor, and maybe a little hope, into the conversation.

Because why not ask the President?

Worst case: he leaves you on read.

Best case: somebody in Washington is Googling “College Football Playoff bylaws” right now.