Dikembe Mutombo diagnosed with brain tumor

According to a report from the NBA, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Featured Videos



On Saturday, the NBA announced that the 56-year-old Mutombo is receiving treatment in Atlanta.

What did the NBA say about Dikembe Mutombo?

Earlier today, the NBA released a statement on behalf of Mutombo and his family.

“NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.” Via NBA

The NBA issued today the following statement on behalf of Dikembe Mutombo and his family. pic.twitter.com/ZkuqwwUFVG — NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2022

Mutombo had a great NBA career

Dikembe Mutombo had an outstanding NBA career before being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

During his 18-year career, he was the Defensive Player of the Year on four occasions and he made the All-Star team 8 times.

We certainly will keep Mutombo in our thoughts and prayers.