Juggling Act! Dillon Dingler and Zach McKinstry Combine for Insane Catch [Video]

Watch the viral “Dingler McKinstry catch” as the Detroit Tigers duo turns a foul-ball bobble into a web-gem out, punctuating the team’s 10-0 rout of the White Sox.
Table of Contents

If you’re still waiting for that one moment to buy stock in the 2025 Detroit Tigers, here it is. With the Tigers thumping the White Sox 10-0 (a win that will push them to 40-21 if the lead holds), catcher Dillon Dingler and super-utility man Zach McKinstry teamed up for a circus-level foul-ball grab that belongs in a blooper reel — except it ended in an out.

Bottom of the sixth, Chicago’s No. 6 hitter Joshua Palacios pops a foul high into the air near the visitors’ dugout. Dingler springs from behind the plate, tracks it over the on-deck circle, and launches into a slide that would make Javy Báez jealous. The ball hits his mitt… pops out… and appears destined for the ground.

Enter McKinstry, charging from third like a shortstop-turned-wide receiver. The ricocheted ball caroms off Dingler’s glove, and McKinstry snags it in one fluid motion, never breaking stride. Umpire pumps the fist, Sox batter walks back stunned, and Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty watches in awe.

Video of the play is already rocketing around social feeds, with Tigers fans labeling it everything from a “foul-tip tip drill” to a “double-play on one ball.” Whatever you call it, chalk up another highlight for a club that suddenly can’t stop winning — or entertaining.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
