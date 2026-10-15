Dillon Dingler Chases Back-to-Back Gold Gloves for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler is a Gold Glove finalist again, and a repeat would put him in rare company in Detroit. Dingler won the American League catcher award for the 2025 season, and infielder Zach McKinstry joins him among the 2026 finalists at the utility spot. Rawlings announced the finalists Wednesday, and the winners will be revealed Sunday, Nov. 1 on ESPN.

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Dingler’s case is built on his glove. He has 15 defensive runs saved per Sports Info Solutions, and his plus-17 catcher runs per Statcast ranked in the 99th percentile in baseball. Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky posted the finalist news Wednesday, and MLB’s official list has Dingler up against Toronto’s Brandon Valenzuela and New York’s Austin Wells.

Dillon Dingler’s Gold Glove Repeat Would Be a Tigers First Since Ivan Rodriguez

No Detroit catcher has won consecutive Gold Gloves since Ivan Rodriguez took the award in 2006 and 2007. Rodriguez won three in four seasons with the Tigers, adding the 2004 award to that back-to-back run. Dingler won his first in 2025, only his second season in the majors after he debuted in July 2024.

Zach McKinstry Gets Another Shot at the Utility Gold Glove

McKinstry was a finalist at the utility spot for the 2025 season too, and lost out to Houston’s Mauricio Dubón. Dubón played for the Atlanta Braves in 2026, which takes the defending winner out of the American League field. McKinstry played six different positions for Detroit in 2026 and posted a plus-12 fielding run value, in the 95th percentile. He is up against José Caballero of the New York Yankees and Ezequiel Duran of the Texas Rangers.