Detroit Tigers Spring Training: Dillon Dingler to be Eased into Camp

Spring training officially arrives this week in Lakeland, and for the Detroit Tigers, one of the most closely watched storylines centers on catcher Dillon Dingler as preparations for the 2026 season begin.

Pitchers and catchers reported to camp on Wednesday, marking the first real step toward Opening Day, and Dingler will be among those easing into action. According to reports, the Tigers plan to manage his workload early after he underwent a scope on his throwing elbow, opting for a measured ramp-up rather than rushing him into full activity.

Dillon Dingler will be easing into camp. He had a scope on his throwing elbow — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 11, 2026

That cautious approach makes sense given Dingler’s importance to Detroit’s long-term plans. The 27-year-old catcher emerged as a key contributor in 2025, combining steady offensive production with elite defensive value behind the plate. He finished the season with a .278 batting average, 13 home runs, and 57 RBIs while earning Gold Glove recognition, a rare accomplishment for a young catcher still establishing himself at the major league level.

Detroit’s full squad is scheduled for its first workout on Sunday, Feb. 15, though players involved in the World Baseball Classic are expected to arrive no later than Thursday. Even with a lighter early workload, Dingler remains a central figure in camp as the Tigers begin sorting out roles and rotations for the upcoming season.

As the Tigers look to build momentum in 2026, Dingler’s health and development loom large. If he progresses smoothly through spring training, Detroit could once again rely on him as a foundational piece of both its pitching staff and lineup, making his presence in Lakeland one of the most important storylines of the spring.