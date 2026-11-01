The Detroit Tigers could have another reason to celebrate Sunday night, as catcher Dillon Dingler has a chance to win a second Gold Glove and accomplish something only three other catchers in franchise history have achieved.

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Dingler is a finalist for the 2026 American League Gold Glove Award, and a victory would give him back-to-back honors after winning his first Gold Glove in 2025.

The winners will be announced Sunday, November 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, putting Dingler just hours away from potentially joining some legendary company.

Sep 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) catches a foul ball in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dillon Dingler Could Join Detroit Tigers Legends

If Dingler wins his second consecutive Gold Glove, he will join Iván Rodríguez, Lance Parrish, and Bill Freehan as the only Tigers catchers to accomplish that feat.

That’s some pretty impressive company.

Freehan won five consecutive Gold Gloves from 1965 through 1969, while Parrish captured three straight from 1983 through 1985. Rodríguez won back-to-back awards in 2006 and 2007 after previously earning the honor with Detroit in 2004.

Dingler would become the first Tigers catcher to win consecutive Gold Gloves since Rodríguez accomplished the feat nearly two decades ago.

As we previously highlighted when Dingler was named a finalist, the 28-year-old has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s premier defensive catchers.

And the numbers suggest he has an excellent case to win again.

Dillon Dingler’s Gold Glove Case Is Strong

Dingler finished the 2026 season with 15 Defensive Runs Saved, leading all Major League catchers in that category.

His plus-17 Fielding Run Value ranked first among MLB catchers, and he also excelled at pitch framing, blocking, and controlling opposing baserunners.

Those numbers put him among baseball’s elite defenders, regardless of position.

Dingler is competing against Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela and New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells for the American League award.

He has already earned significant defensive recognition this offseason.

As we reported when Detroit collected two Fielding Bible Awards, Dingler was recognized as baseball’s top defensive catcher after receiving 15 of 17 first-place votes.

However, Sunday’s Gold Glove result is far from guaranteed, as the award combines voting by Major League managers and coaches with the SABR Defensive Index, which accounts for about 25 percent of the selection.

Sep 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers right fielder Zach McKinstry (39) can’t get to a foul fly ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (not pictured) during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Two Detroit Tigers Could Take Home Gold Gloves

Dingler isn’t the only Detroit player hoping to collect some hardware Sunday night.

Zach McKinstry is also an American League finalist for the utility Gold Glove, competing against José Caballero of the New York Yankees and Ezequiel Duran of the Texas Rangers.

McKinstry played six different defensive positions for Detroit during the 2026 season, showcasing the versatility that has made him valuable to manager A.J. Hinch.

The 2026 Gold Glove winners will be revealed during a special ESPN broadcast, giving both Tigers a chance to add another major accomplishment to their résumés.

For Dingler, though, the opportunity carries some extra historical significance.

One more Gold Glove would place him alongside Rodríguez, Parrish, and Freehan in an exclusive group of Detroit Tigers catchers.

And by the end of Sunday night, he could officially have his place among them.