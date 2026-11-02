The Detroit Tigers have another reason to celebrate, as catcher Dillon Dingler has officially joined an exclusive group in franchise history.

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On Sunday night, Dingler was named the 2026 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at catcher, earning the prestigious honor for the second consecutive season.

The achievement makes Dingler the first Detroit catcher to win back-to-back Gold Gloves since Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez accomplished the feat in 2006 and 2007.

Dillon Dingler Joins Exclusive Tigers Club

With Sunday’s announcement, Dingler becomes just the fourth catcher in Detroit Tigers history to win consecutive Gold Gloves.

He joins an impressive group featuring Bill Freehan, Lance Parrish, and Rodríguez.

Freehan captured five consecutive awards from 1965 through 1969, while Parrish won three straight from 1983 through 1985. Rodríguez collected three Gold Gloves during his Tigers tenure, including consecutive honors in 2006 and 2007.

As we highlighted earlier Sunday when examining Dingler’s opportunity to make franchise history, the 28-year-old had a chance to join some legendary company.

Now, he’s officially done it.

Dingler’s Incredible Defensive Season Earns Another Gold Glove

Dingler’s second consecutive award was well deserved after another outstanding defensive season behind the plate.

The Tigers catcher led all Major League catchers with 15 Defensive Runs Saved and a plus-17 Fielding Run Value, further establishing himself as one of baseball’s premier defenders.

He beat out Austin Wells of the New York Yankees and Brandon Valenzuela of the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League honor.

Dingler also received considerable recognition before Sunday’s announcement.

As we previously reported when Detroit’s Fielding Bible Award winners were announced, Dingler was selected as baseball’s top defensive catcher after receiving 15 of 17 first-place votes.

Dingler’s Bat Backed Up the Glove in 2026

His glove wasn’t his only strength in 2026, either.

Dingler also delivered 27 home runs and 91 RBIs while earning his first career All-Star selection, giving Detroit a legitimate two-way difference-maker behind the plate.

For a Tigers team looking to bounce back in 2027, having a 28-year-old catcher who can impact the game both offensively and defensively is a tremendous advantage.

Dillon Dingler is no longer simply one of Detroit’s most promising young players. He’s now a two-time Gold Glove winner with a place alongside some of the greatest catchers in Tigers history.