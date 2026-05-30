Dillon Dingler’s Homer Gave Tigers Their Spark

Dillon Dingler gave the Tigers their biggest swing Friday night, hammering a two-run homer in the third inning that put Detroit ahead 2-0 in a 4-3, 10-inning loss in Chicago. In a game where Detroit finished with just four hits, Dingler’s bat was the main reason the Tigers stayed in control deep into the night.

The shot came off Erick Fedde and scored Zach Short. The Dillon Dingler homer was his 11th home run of the season, traveling 361 feet with a 96.9 mph exit velocity and a 34-degree launch angle.

Dingler carried the offense, again

Detroit did not get much else going. Dingler finished 1-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs, and his homer was the Tigers’ only extra-base damage of the night in the box score.

The Tigers took a 2-1 lead into the ninth before Chicago tied it. Detroit moved back in front 3-2 in the 10th on Zack Short’s sacrifice fly, then Miguel Vargas ended it with a two-run walk-off homer.

The power trend keeps showing up

Dingler had already been giving Detroit real production from the catcher spot before Friday. Through 50 games, his season line sat at 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, a .235 average and a .785 OPS.

His recent stretch backed that up. Over the previous seven days, he had two home runs and four RBIs, adding to a run of steady pop that has become hard to ignore in this Tigers lineup.

A lineup decision worth tracking

Friday night had the sting of a missed win, but Dingler’s third-inning blast still stood out as the loudest moment Detroit produced. On a night with almost no offensive margin, that Dillon Dingler homer carried the game for a long stretch.

The next few games should show how much Detroit wants to lean into that production. If Dingler keeps supplying this kind of power, his lineup spot, his share of run-producing at-bats, and how often the Tigers stack right-handed bats around him against matchups like Fedde will be worth tracking.