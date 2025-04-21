Michigan State DB Dillon Tatum Enters Transfer Portal After Injury-Shortened Season

Michigan State cornerback Dillon Tatum is looking for a fresh start. After an injury sidelined him last season, the West Bloomfield native has officially entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Another Michigan native is looking for a new start in college football.

Dillon Tatum, a former four-star recruit from West Bloomfield High School, officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, signaling the end of his time with Michigan State. It’s a bittersweet moment for a player who once had big dreams of starring in East Lansing — and, to be fair, was on his way.

Dillon Tatum’s Time at Michigan State

Tatum saw the field in 22 games over his time with the Spartans, even earning nine starts. He spent most of his time at cornerback but also showed off his versatility all over the secondary. Unfortunately, his junior season was cut short just as it began. A season-ending injury in the opener against Florida Atlantic dashed what was supposed to be a breakout campaign.

Now healthy again, Tatum is ready to rewrite his story.

“With that being said, I’ll be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” he shared in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also took time to thank his coaches — both former head coach Mel Tucker and current head coach Jonathan Smith — as well as the Spartan community for supporting him through the highs and lows.

“Special thanks to the athletic training and strength staff for believing in me through and through,” he added.

While it’s always tough to see a local talent move on, Tatum’s decision makes a lot of sense. He’s healthy, experienced, and still has two years of eligibility left — not to mention, a fire that probably burns brighter after losing a season.

The Bottom Line

Tatum’s next stop isn’t known yet, but you can bet there will be no shortage of programs interested. Wherever he lands, he brings high-end potential, a high football IQ, and the hunger of a player who still has a lot to prove.

