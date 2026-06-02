Dingler’s Big Day Lifts Tigers Past Rays 10-9

Detroit’s bats finally broke loose Sunday, and Dillon Dingler was right in the middle of it. The Detroit Tigers beat Tampa Bay 10-9 on June 1 at Tropicana Field behind a season-high five home runs and 14 hits, ending a four-game losing streak in the opener of a three-game road series.

Dingler delivered the biggest day of his young career, finishing 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs. Riley Greene added three hits, a walk, a homer, a double and three RBIs, while Kerry Carpenter chipped in three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Tigers.

The third inning changed everything

Detroit blew the game open in the third. Dingler, Carpenter and Greene went back-to-back-to-back, pushing the Tigers to a six-run cushion and giving the offense the jolt it badly needed.

The stretch carried extra weight because it marked Detroit’s first run of three consecutive homers in six years, as noted in game coverage from Sunday night. Hao-Yu Lee also homered, giving the Tigers long balls from four different hitters.

Enough offense to survive the Rays push

Detroit’s scoring came in waves. The Tigers put up a 2-0-4-0-1-1-0-2-0 line by inning, which turned out to be just enough after Tampa Bay kept coming.

Ryan Vilade’s three-run homer in the sixth cut into the lead, and the Rays scored four times in the eighth to make it a one-run game. Carpenter’s two-run double in the top of the eighth gave the Tigers needed breathing room before the final push.

Bullpen hangs on late

Tyler Holton picked up the win in relief, and Will Vest closed it out with a five-out save, his first of the season. Tampa Bay finished with eight hits, including a home run from Junior Caminero.

The result stood out beyond the final score. Tampa Bay entered the night with the majors’ best home record, and the Tigers answered with their sharpest power display in weeks. After the Tigers struggled offensively at the end of May, the next question is whether this version of the lineup carries into the rest of the Florida series.