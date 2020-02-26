Discipline for Devils forward John Hayden’s cross check on Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi announced

During last night’s game between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings, things got especially rough near the end of regulation.

Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was cross-checked in the face by Devils forward John Hayden, setting off a melee.

And now, we know what the punishment handed down by the NHL to Hayden is.

He has been fined a total of $2,016.13, which is the maximum amount of money allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The money will go to towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Is this the right punishment, or should he have been forced to miss some playing time?