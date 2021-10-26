Disgraced ex-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman steps down from Team USA

The fallout continues for now former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned from his position today after an investigation found that he and other members of the organization failed to properly handle allegations of sexual assault by a former video coach on an unnamed player in 2010.

He’s now stepped down as general manager of Team USA for the Beijing Olympics, which are set to take place in February.

“In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” Bowman said. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

