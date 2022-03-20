Disgusting video emerges of NFL scouts reaction when David Ojabo tears Achilles

As you have heard by now, NFL prospect David Ojabo suffered a serious injury on Friday as he tore his Achilles tendon while doing a drill at Michigan‘s pro day.

Now, a video has emerged showing how NFL scouts reacted (or did not react) when Ojabo suffered the injury.

Watch as the scouts completely ignore Ojabo rather than checking on him.

What a joke.

I know the #NFL is a cold business but watching the lack of concern or empathy from the scouts, coaches and observers following David Ojabo’s injury bugs me. Perhaps someone should’ve checked on him instead of grabbing the ball and moving to the next drill. Just a thought.. pic.twitter.com/28aR88zJfk — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 20, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

This is just awful.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, tests confirmed that David Ojabo tore his Achilles during Michigan‘s Pro Day.

Schefter notes that Ojabo is expected to make a full and complete recovery and that he should be out for about six months.

Tests confirmed that LB David Ojabo tore his Achilles, per a Michigan source. Doctors expect a full and complete recovery. Rams’ RB Cam Akers tore his Achilles last summer and was back in about six months, and doctors expect Ojabo to be on the same timeline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

FROM FRIDAY:

This is not the report we wanted to pass along today.

According to multiple reports, NFL Draft prospect David Ojabo suffered what could be a serious injury during Michigan‘s pro day on Friday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press confirms that a “pop” was heard when Ojabo was injured and that he was later seen on crutches with a boot on his left foot and a wrap on his left leg that went almost to his knee.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ojabo, who was considered by just about everyone to be a top 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is an outstanding young man who has a bright future in the NFL.

David Ojabo left Michigan pro day on crutches with a boot on his left foot and a wrap on his left leg that went almost to the knee. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 18, 2022