Disgusting video emerges of NFL scouts reaction when David Ojabo tears Achilles

As you have heard by now, NFL prospect David Ojabo suffered a serious injury on Friday as he tore his Achilles tendon while doing a drill at Michigan‘s pro day.

Now, a video has emerged showing how NFL scouts reacted (or did not react) when Ojabo suffered the injury.

Watch as the scouts completely ignore Ojabo rather than checking on him.

What a joke.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

This is just awful.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, tests confirmed that David Ojabo tore his Achilles during Michigan‘s Pro Day.

Schefter notes that Ojabo is expected to make a full and complete recovery and that he should be out for about six months.

FROM FRIDAY:

This is not the report we wanted to pass along today.

According to multiple reports, NFL Draft prospect David Ojabo suffered what could be a serious injury during Michigan‘s pro day on Friday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press confirms that a “pop” was heard when Ojabo was injured and that he was later seen on crutches with a boot on his left foot and a wrap on his left leg that went almost to his knee.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ojabo, who was considered by just about everyone to be a top 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is an outstanding young man who has a bright future in the NFL.

 

