Disturbing audio emerges of Richard Sherman’s wife calling 911 prior to his arrest

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard by now, former All-Pro CB Richard Sherman was arrested early on Wednesday morning for burglary domestic violence, and malicious mischief for attempting to break into a home, where police say Sherman’s wife’s parents live.

Just moments ago, some disturbing audio from the 911 call that Sherman’s wife made prior to his arrest was leaked.

During the call, you can hear Sherman’s wife (Ashley Moss) say on multiple occasions that her husband had been saying that he is going to kill himself.

Here is the audio.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-dori-monson-show/911-call-from-wife-of-richard-sherman-prior-to-arr/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

On a side note, the 911 dispatcher that was on the other end of this call was an absolute embarrassment and should be ashamed for how she treated Sherman’s wife.