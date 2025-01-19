fb
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Detroit Lions

Disturbing Photo Emerges Showing Amik Robertson’s Injured Arm

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
A disturbing photo has emerged showing Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson’s injured arm following the painful collision during the team’s Divisional Round game against the Washington Commanders. As seen in the image below, Robertson’s arm appears to be in serious distress, with visible signs of injury that do not look good.

While we don’t want to speculate on the extent of the injury, the image is concerning, and it would be surprising if Robertson is able to return to the game. The injury occurred on the Commanders' first offensive possession, when Robertson collided with teammate Jack Campbell while making a tackle. Trainers quickly attended to Robertson on the field, and the injury has left fans worried about his status moving forward.

Robertson has been a key player for the Lions' defense, particularly in the absence of Carlton Davis, who was lost for the season due to injury. If Robertson is unable to return, it would be a significant blow to Detroit's secondary as they continue their playoff push.

The Lions have yet to provide an official update on Robertson's condition, but with the image of his injured arm circulating, all eyes will be on the team for further details. Fans are hoping for the best for Robertson, but this injury is certainly concerning.

