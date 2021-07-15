Disturbing video emerges of Richard Sherman trying to break down father-in-law’s door

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday, some shocking news broke that former All-Pro CB Richard Sherman had been arrested and booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records.

According to reports, Sherman was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself when his wife called 911.

A day later, after a judge ruled that Sherman was to be released on bail, a video has emerged of Sherman trying to break down his father-in-law’s door.

This is disturbing.

Video of Richard Sherman trying to break down his father in law’s door is terrifying pic.twitter.com/x87cRersQq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 16, 2021