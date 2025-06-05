Divaad Wilson’s Brief Detroit Lions Stint Comes to an End

The NFL is a business—and sometimes, that business moves fast. For Divaad Wilson, it moved really fast. The Detroit Lions waived the 25-year-old cornerback just two days after signing him, marking one of the shortest stays in Motown in recent memory.

The move came as part of a roster shuffle following the team’s official signing of veteran offensive lineman Trystan Colon, who was brought in to bolster the interior offensive line after Frank Ragnow’s retirement.

TL;DR

A Quick Goodbye for Divaad Wilson

On paper, Wilson’s signing didn’t make major headlines—but it did represent a potential training camp body in a defensive back room still sorting itself out. Just 48 hours later, the Lions pulled the plug.

The team announced that Wilson was waived with an injury designation, meaning he’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. It’s a tough break for a player still trying to carve out a stable NFL role.

Why the Move Happened So Quickly

This wasn’t a performance issue—it was simply a numbers game. The Lions needed to clear a roster spot after officially announcing the addition of Trystan Colon, a move that came in response to Frank Ragnow’s retirement earlier in the week.

Detroit values depth and flexibility across the board, and with camp battles coming up at offensive guard and center, Colon’s signing took priority.

Wilson, unfortunately, was the odd man out.

Where the Lions Stand at Cornerback

Even without Wilson, the Lions still have a crowded cornerback room. D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold are expected to start on the outside, with Brian Branch offering slot and hybrid versatility.

Amik Robertson, and Khalil Dorsey are all competing for depth roles, and rookie Dan Jackson—selected in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft—is also in the mix.

In other words: there just wasn’t a clear path for Wilson to crack the final 53.

The Bottom Line

Divaad Wilson’s stint in Detroit lasted just two days—but that’s the reality of the NFL. As the Lions continue to fine-tune the roster ahead of training camp, these kinds of moves are going to happen.

Wilson may catch on elsewhere once healthy, but for now, the Lions’ focus remains on building depth, competition, and flexibility in all the right places. This was just business. Nothing more, nothing less.