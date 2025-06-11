Detroit Lions Cornerback Divaad Wilson Reverts to Injured Reserve

Cornerback Divaad Wilson, a recent addition to the Detroit Lions’ secondary, has officially reverted to the team’s injured reserve list following an undisclosed injury. The move comes just two days after Wilson signed with the team and was waived with an injury designation.

Setback for Wilson After Brief Stint in Detroit

Wilson had only just arrived in Allen Park when misfortune struck. The 25-year-old defensive back, who previously spent time with the Cardinals and Giants, was aiming to crack the Lions’ 90-man roster for training camp. However, after being waived/injured, he automatically reverted to injured reserve, where he’ll remain unless an injury settlement is reached.

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the injury is currently undisclosed. But unless Wilson and the Lions part ways via a settlement, he’ll be sidelined for the 2025 season, effectively ending his short-lived Detroit debut before it began.

What Wilson Could Have Brought to the Lions

Though his time in Detroit has yet to officially begin on the field, Wilson brought some intriguing tools to the table. At 6 feet tall and with experience at both safety and corner, he recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup over 118 defensive snaps in the NFL. He also added 33 special teams snaps—an area where the Lions are always looking for gritty contributors.

Detroit’s cornerback room is undergoing a transition, with Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed expected to play big roles in 2025. Wilson was viewed as a depth piece who could potentially push for a back-end roster spot with strong special teams play.