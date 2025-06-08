Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Could DJ Chark Be Headed Back to Detroit?

With Amon-Ra St. Brown sidelined for now, the Lions might look to a familiar face to help bolster their WR depth
DJ Chark Detroit Lions Cleveland Browns Panthers DJ Chark Detroit Lions Reunion

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for another big season, and as the dust settles from OTAs, there’s one thing that’s clear: they might still need some help in the wide receiver room—at least temporarily. With Amon-Ra St. Brown recovering from offseason knee surgery and expected to miss some time before training camp, Devon Platana of Detroit Jock City believes the Lions could look to a familiar name to patch the gap.

Enter DJ Chark, the veteran wideout who spent the 2022 season in Detroit. And yes, a reunion is firmly on the table.

Why DJ Chark Still Makes Sense in 2025

Let’s not pretend Chark is the same guy who lit it up for the Jaguars back in 2019. But for what Detroit needs right now—a reliable, familiar target who can step in without disrupting chemistry—he checks a lot of boxes.

  • Experience: 76 career games, 2,600+ yards, and 19 touchdowns over seven seasons.
  • Familiarity: Already played with Jared Goff and earned the trust of Dan Campbell’s staff in 2022.
  • Production in Detroit: 30 catches, 502 yards, and three scores in just 11 games with the Lions.

Even if his best days are behind him, the 6-foot-4 LSU product offers size, savvy, and red-zone experience—especially valuable while St. Brown is out.

After an injury-plagued 2024 with the Chargers where he managed just four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, Chark is in prove-it mode.

Detroit could be the right landing spot again.

They wouldn’t need him to play heavy snaps. With Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, and rookie Isaac TeSlaa expected to rotate in, Chark would fit more in a WR5 or WR6 role—ideal for camp competition and emergency depth.

The Bottom Line

Re-signing DJ Chark wouldn’t make headlines or swing the odds in Vegas. But it would be a smart, low-risk move for a Lions team that’s not just thinking about September—they’re building a 53-man machine that’s ready for January football.

At this stage in the offseason, it’s all about versatility, experience, and readiness. Chark offers all three—and Detroit already knows what they’re getting.

So yeah, it’s a reunion worth exploring.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

