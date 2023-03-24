Merch
DJ Chark drops message for Detroit following Breaking News

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

On Friday afternoon, news broke that former Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark has agreed to a 1-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. After spending one season with the Lions, some believed he could be back for another year, but it was not meant to be. Following the announcement, Chark took to Twitter to drop a message for Detroit.

DJ Chark Detroit Lions Vikings Panthers

Key Points:

  • Chark agrees to 1-year contract with Panthers
  • Some thought Chark would return to the Lions
  • Chark took to Twitter to drop a message for Detroit

DJ Chark drops message for Detroit

Here is the message Chark tweeted out for Detroit:

“The past year has been incredible for me,” Chark tweeted. “Signing with Detroit and meeting the great people of that organization was huge for me. Playing with my brothers and going from 1-6 to 9-8 was amazing! I believe transparency and honesty is everything. With that being said this chance in Carolina is second to none! Can't wait to see what this journey holds for me!”

DJ Chark Detroit Lions Panthers

Bottom Line: Best wishes to DJ Chark

Chark has signed a 1-year contract with the Carolina Panthers after spending one season with the Lions. Chark expressed gratitude towards Detroit on Twitter and is excited about the new opportunity with the Panthers.

