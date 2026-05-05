Predicting Where D.J. Reader Will Play in 2026

One of the most intriguing names still sitting on the free-agent market is former Detroit Lions defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

And according to Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker, there is a clear landing spot that makes a lot of sense.

Raiders emerge as logical fit for D.J. Reader

In a recent breakdown of the best remaining free agents and their ideal destinations, Locker identified the Las Vegas Raiders as a strong match for Reader, who ranks No. 21 overall on PFF’s free-agent board.

The reasoning starts with need.

“Despite suggestions that the Raiders would capitalize on a Day 2 rich with defensive tackle talent, the team instead opted to grab Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes. In turn, that leaves Las Vegas in major need of an interior defender,” Locker wrote.

That gap in the middle of the defense could open the door for a veteran like Reader.

Production still there despite slight dip

While Reader may not be at the peak level he showed earlier in his career, he remains a productive and reliable presence inside.

“Reader hasn’t matched his string of incredible production from 2021-23, but he’s still a quality option on the inside. Last year, he recorded a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade and a 10.5% pass-rush win rate, the latter of which slotted 27th among qualified players at the position,” Locker noted.

For a team looking to stabilize its defensive front, that kind of consistency carries value.

Contender vs. opportunity

At 31 years old, Reader’s next move could come down to priorities.

“The 31-year-old Reader might prefer to sign with a team that’s closer to contention. Nevertheless, he would continue to build next to Maxx Crosby on the team’s new-look defense,” Locker added.

That creates an interesting dynamic.

Does Reader chase a championship opportunity, or does he opt for a situation where he can play a significant role and help anchor a defense in transition?

What it means moving forward

For now, Reader remains one of the top names available, and his market should continue to develop as teams reassess needs following the draft.

The Raiders make sense on paper.

But until a deal is done, there will be plenty of teams keeping a close eye on a veteran who can still make an impact in the trenches.