D.J. Reader Breaks Silence on Potential Return to Detroit Lions

As the NFL offseason continues, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Detroit Lions’ defensive line is whether veteran defensive tackle D. J. Reader will remain in Detroit.

During a recent appearance with Kay Adams, Reader spoke candidly about his uncertain future and the possibility of returning to the Lions.

Reader Would “Love” to Stay in Detroit

When Adams asked Reader directly about the chances he returns to Detroit, the veteran defensive tackle made it clear that staying with the Lions is something he would welcome.

“I don’t know if I’ll get that chance, for real. We’ll see. Hopefully. I would love to. I love the people there. I love my guys. I love my teammates.”

Reader explained that communication between the team and his representation has taken place, though he personally hasn’t been heavily involved in those conversations.

“They’ve been talking to my agent, I guess. I haven’t had much personal communication, but that doesn’t surprise me. It usually goes one way or another with personal communication in these situations.”

The veteran defensive lineman admitted that returning to Detroit would offer a level of stability that is always appealing during free agency.

“I’d love to stay somewhere familiar where I wouldn’t have to move or uproot everything. But it’s just not in my hands right now. I’m waiting to see what the options are.”

Respect for Brad Holmes and the Lions

During the interview, Adams joked that she would personally track down Lions general manager Brad Holmes if she were in Reader’s position.

Reader, however, explained why he prefers to let his agent handle negotiations.

“I feel like you give away negotiating power if you’re the one reaching out trying to see. But I love Brad. I’ve got a good rapport with him and I’ve always enjoyed being around him. I respect the hell out of him.”

Reader emphasized that his decision not to contact the front office directly has nothing to do with pride.

“It’s not a pride thing. I’ve just never really had to do it throughout my career, so it would be unfamiliar for me.”

A Calm Approach to Free Agency

Despite the uncertainty that often comes with free agency, Reader said he remains relaxed about whatever the future holds.

“I’ve got a really good support system. Things are stable at home, so wherever I go I’ll be blessed and supported by the people that love me.”

Still, Reader acknowledged that Detroit would be an ideal place to remain.

“You want to be somewhere familiar, somewhere you’ve been — where I’m already at in Detroit. But if it’s not, I’m not tripping over it.”

Reader’s Impact in Detroit

Reader joined the Lions ahead of the 2024 season and quickly became a key piece of Detroit’s defensive interior.

During the 2025 season he:

Played 17 games

Recorded 28 total tackles

Helped anchor Detroit’s run defense

Across his 10-year NFL career with the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Lions, Reader has totaled:

328 tackles

27 tackles for loss

56 quarterback hits

12.5 sacks

As Detroit continues building one of the NFL’s most physical defenses, bringing back a proven interior presence like Reader could remain a priority for the Lions front office.

For now, however, the veteran defensive tackle is simply waiting to see what happens next.