DJ Reader Praises Lions Rookie Tyleik Williams

Detroit Lions DT DJ Reader says rookie Tyleik Williams is smart, humble, and already picking up the playbook fast.

If you’re a Detroit Lions fan still riding the high from the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s time to get even more excited. Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader had some high praise for rookie Tyleik Williams on Thursday—and let’s just say, the future of the Lions’ defensive line looks dangerously bright.

“The sky is the limit,” Reader told reporters. “He’s a pretty good kid. He’s pretty smart; he sits beside me in meetings, so it’s cool to just hear his answers.”

That’s no small endorsement coming from one of the most respected interior linemen in the league.

Williams Already Turning Heads in the Meeting Room

Reader wasn’t just impressed with Williams’ talent on the field—he loves what he’s seeing behind the scenes, too.

“He doesn’t talk very loud, but he knows the answers to the questions,” Reader said with a smile. “So, being quiet sitting beside him, it’s always fun, just watching the rookies like, ‘I don’t wanna get it wrong.’ Like, who cares—we’re in a room. So it’s been fun, just sitting there watching him.”

That combination of humility, quiet confidence, and football IQ? It’s exactly what Lions fans should want in their first-round pick.

Smart, Fast Learner with Big-Time Potential

Reader was especially impressed with how quickly Williams is picking up the playbook.

“He’s really, really smart and picks up the playbook really well. I can’t wait to see him moving around, see what’s going on.”

That’s a huge vote of confidence—especially coming from someone who knows what it takes to dominate in the trenches.

Ohio State Tape Says It All

And yes, Reader saw the tape from Columbus.

“I watched him a little bit at Ohio State and I’m just really impressed with his game.”

With Williams learning quickly, absorbing everything around him, and already earning praise from the vet beside him, it’s only a matter of time before Lions fans get to see that power and explosiveness unleashed at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions Tyleik Williams draft grade

The Bottom Line

D.J. Reader didn’t have to say all of this about Tyleik Williams—but he did. And if you read between the lines, one thing is clear: this kid is the real deal. Detroit’s defensive front is already nasty, but with Williams coming along quicker than expected, it might just become elite.

The sky’s the limit? Reader might be underselling it.

