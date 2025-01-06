DJ Reader Sounds Off After Lions Clinch No. 1 Seed

The Detroit Lions have defied expectations all season, and following their commanding victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the message is clear: All roads go through Detroit. Defensive lineman DJ Reader made his feelings known after the game, stating that this team is ready to prove the doubters wrong and keep making special things happen.

The Feeling of Being at the Top

When asked about the significance of the Lions’ No. 1 seed and the fact that all playoff paths now run through Detroit, Reader couldn’t help but express how satisfying the achievement was. “Amazing, man. It's something we set out to do. I feel like everybody just been disrespecting us, not y'all, but everyone else,” said Reader. “Oh, we can't do this, we can't do that. All we did was f****n show them. This team's special, man. We're gonna keep doing special things.”

DJ Reader on Proving the Doubters Wrong

Reader also took the opportunity to speak out against the critics who have doubted the Lions, especially their defense. “I always have, just the doubt. But people are going to doubt you your whole life. That’s their job, people in the media, especially when they don’t like the product that you’re putting out there,” Reader explained. “But F 'em. It’s our product, s**t. We’re out there doing our thing, and we’re going to keep going.”

A Special Team with a Special Mindset

With the win, the Lions have not only secured their spot at the top of the NFC but have also solidified their identity as a team that thrives in the face of adversity. As Reader aptly put it, the Lions have shown they are ready to take on the world, ignoring the critics and continuing to build on their special season.

As the Lions head into their playoff run, they carry with them a sense of pride and determination, with all eyes now on Detroit as the team to beat.