Dan Campbell Reveals Concerning Update on D.J. Reed’s Hamstring Injury

The Detroit Lions might have to wait a little longer before getting one of their top defenders back on the field. Cornerback D.J. Reed, who’s been out since late September with a hamstring injury, was initially expected to return by late November. Now, that timeline appears to be shifting, and not in a good way.

Head coach Dan Campbell told the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett on Friday that Reed’s recovery is taking longer than hoped. While the veteran cornerback was recently eligible to come off injured reserve, Campbell admitted that an “early December” return is now more realistic.

That’s a big blow for a Lions defense that has already been battling through injuries, particularly in the secondary. Reed’s absence has forced Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch to shoulder more responsibility, and while both young players have flashed talent, Detroit’s pass defense hasn’t been the same without Reed’s steady presence on the perimeter.

Lions Secondary Feeling the Strain

Since Reed went down, the Lions have rotated players at cornerback, trying to find the right mix of coverage ability and consistency. Reed, an eight-year veteran, brought leadership and experience that helped keep the back end of Detroit’s defense organized.

The good news? Campbell and his staff remain confident Reed will make a full recovery; it’s just going to take patience. The Lions’ medical team isn’t rushing him back, especially with a crucial late-season playoff push on the horizon.

For now, Detroit fans will have to keep waiting, and hope the secondary can hold strong until No. 4 returns.