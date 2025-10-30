Detroit Lions CB D.J. Reed Gives His Own Injury Update

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed took a moment this week to provide fans with a personal update on his recovery, offering some optimism about his potential return to the field.

Reed, who has been on injured reserve since October 1 due to a hamstring injury, told Colton Pouncy of The Athletic that his recovery is progressing well and that he’s “feeling close” to being back in game shape.

Caught up with Lions CB D.J. Reed briefly in the locker room today. Reed is eligible to come off IR next week, but said later in November is more likely. Still, trending in the right direction. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 30, 2025

The veteran corner played in four games before landing on IR, posting 16 tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups, immediately proving his value as a physical and savvy presence in Detroit’s secondary.

What It Means for Detroit

The Lions’ defense has held strong despite injuries across the secondary, thanks to impressive performances from Amik Robertson and others who have risen to the occasion. However, Reed’s eventual return could push this unit from solid to elite.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has praised Reed’s leadership and attention to detail, traits that have continued to impact the locker room even while he’s sidelined.

If Reed’s recovery continues on track, a late-November return could give Detroit a significant boost just in time for their playoff push.

The Bottom Line

While there’s still no official timetable for D.J. Reed’s activation from injured reserve, his tone suggests confidence and steady progress. For a Detroit Lions team with Super Bowl aspirations, getting a veteran of Reed’s caliber back healthy would be a massive midseason addition.