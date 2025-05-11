New Lions CB D.J. Reed Already Loves Playing in Detroit

New Lions CB D.J. Reed is fired up to play alongside Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch in Detroit’s revamped and dangerous 2025 secondary.

It hasn’t taken long for D.J. Reed to settle into his new home in Detroit — and judging by his recent tweets, the veteran cornerback is absolutely loving the company he’s keeping in the Lions’ secondary.

After spending the previous three seasons with the New York Jets, Reed signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, bringing leadership and versatility to an already fast-improving defense. But what really seems to have him fired up? Lining up behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

And honestly, who can blame him?

Joseph is coming off a First-Team All-Pro season, while Branch earned Pro Bowl honors after transitioning into a full-time safety role. Together, they make one of the NFL’s most dynamic young duos — and Reed knows it.

While he hasn’t spoken publicly yet, Reed’s social media has been doing plenty of talking, showing love to both safeties and hyping up the Lions’ secondary as a group to watch in 2025.

Bro I’m playing w football w Brian Branch & Kerby Joseph🫣😵‍💫🤯. — DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) May 10, 2025

For Detroit, having a veteran like Reed that’s this bought in — and excited — is exactly what you want heading into camp.