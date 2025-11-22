D.J. Reed Says He’s Ready to ‘Turn Up’ as Lions Secondary Nears Full Strength

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed hasn’t played since Week 4, but you’d never know it listening to him on Friday. Reed is officially listed as Questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants, yet all signs point to him giving it a go, and he sounds like a guy who absolutely cannot wait to get back on the field.

And honestly? The timing couldn’t be better.

‘The word is gratitude’ — Reed reflects on his return

Reed didn’t hide how much getting back onto the practice field meant to him.

“The word is gratitude,” he said. “Just happy to be back out there with my teammates… I’m just really happy to be out there, but you know, want to go out there and dominate and get the win.”

Reed admits that the only true way to get his rhythm back is by actually playing again.

“You could practice, you could run and do all that, but until you go out there, that’s the only time you can really, you know, get ready for the real deal.”

Translation: he knows he might need a snap or two to settle in, but he expects to hit the ground fast.

‘I was getting into my bag’ — Reed felt he was peaking pre-injury

Before the wrist injury, Reed quietly stacked some of his best work of the season. He went out of his way to mention it.

“I definitely felt like I was getting the groove of things,” Reed said. “The Baltimore week, I had a great game that game guarding Zay Flowers… when I guarded Jerry Jeudy, I thought I had a good game as well. I started getting in the groove and caught my first interception the game that I got hurt.”

That’s why he wants to get back so badly, he felt himself leveling up, and he’s determined to pick up where he left off.

“Yeah, I’m going to have to get it back… probably be a little rusty, but I’m looking forward to going out there and, you know, still dominating.”

Reed has a message for Rock Ya-Sin & the DBs: ‘I want to turn up with my boys’

If you want to know how Reed feels about Detroit’s secondary holding A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in check last week, here’s your answer:

“I told Rock like what they did against AJ Brown and Devonta Smith… I haven’t seen anybody do it on film,” Reed said. “Usually if you take one guy away, the other guy goes off, but they held them as best as anybody could. So shout out to them. I feel like they’re starters in this league.”

And then came the line Lions fans will love:

“I’m just looking forward to, you know, going back out there and turning up with my boys for real.”

‘We’re getting healthy at the right time’ — full secondary nearly back

Reed wasn’t shy about the bigger picture either. Detroit’s DB room could be close to full strength soon, with Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold trending in the right direction.

“I’m excited, you know, for everybody to be healthy, especially as we go on this run,” he said. “Just taking it one game at a time. It’s the championship week, the Giants.”

A healthy secondary heading into a three-game homestand? That’s exactly what the Lions needed.

So… will Reed play Sunday?

He didn’t guarantee it, but he sure didn’t sound like someone expecting to sit.

If he’s active, he said he feels healthy enough to play a full load:

“If I have to play the whole game, I feel like I’m healthy enough to do that.”

The Lions need him. The secondary needs him. And Reed clearly needs to be back out there with his guys.

Expect No. 4 to suit up. Expect him to be emotional. And expect him to bring juice the Lions defense could use right now.