Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed has learned a valuable lesson from last season, and he’s determined not to make the same mistake twice.

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Reed, who has missed Detroit’s last two games with a hip injury, returned to limited practice Wednesday but doesn’t expect to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. While the Lions could certainly use their starting cornerback, Reed admitted that rushing back from an injury last season was a mistake, and he’s not interested in repeating it.

According to Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, Reed acknowledged that he returned prematurely from a serious hamstring injury in 2025, which affected his performance after getting back on the field.

“In hindsight, yes, I do feel like I came back early,” Reed admitted.

That’s a pretty significant admission from a veteran cornerback who prides himself on competing at a high level. It’s also why Reed is approaching his latest injury differently.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate with fans after an interception during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

D.J. Reed Explains Why He Won’t Rush Back This Time

Reed suffered his current hip injury during Detroit’s November 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and hasn’t played since. Although he has made progress in his recovery, the veteran isn’t ready to commit to a return date.

As Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reported, Reed wants to avoid returning before he’s physically capable of performing at his usual level.

“I definitely want to make sure I come back and I feel like myself,” Reed said.

The 30-year-old explained that he doesn’t want to hurt Detroit’s defense by forcing himself into the lineup before regaining his normal speed and explosiveness. He also emphasized the importance of being honest with the team’s medical staff and coaches about how his hip feels.

Reed is encouraged by the way his teammates have performed in his absence, particularly Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin, Chuck Clark and Brian Branch. Detroit has continued winning despite dealing with significant defensive injuries, making patience a little easier to justify.

Reed’s Return Against Buccaneers Appears Unlikely

Reed indicated Wednesday that he probably won’t play against Tampa Bay, although he hasn’t completely ruled it out. His availability for Detroit’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears also remains uncertain.

The veteran described his current hip injury as approximately a Grade 2 strain, but he doesn’t believe he’ll need to go on injured reserve. His immediate focus is restoring the top-end speed, change-of-direction ability and confidence required to cover opposing receivers.

For now, Reed’s return to limited practice represents progress after he was ruled out against New England the previous week. However, the Lions’ official Wednesday injury report did not provide a designation for Sunday’s game.

Lions Can Afford to Be Patient With D.J. Reed at 7-2

Detroit enters the matchup with a 7-2 record and five consecutive victories, putting the team in a strong position despite its injuries. With the playoffs still ahead, having Reed fully healthy down the stretch could prove more valuable than rushing him back for one regular-season matchup.

Reed learned the hard way that returning to the field and actually being healthy enough to perform are two very different things. This time, he’s making sure he understands the difference before putting his helmet back on.