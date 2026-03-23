Real DJ Wonnum Contract Details Surprise Detroit Lions Fans

When the Detroit Lions agreed to terms with D.J. Wonnum, the early headlines made it sound like a bigger swing than it actually was.

A one-year deal “worth up to $6 million” caught attention.

The real story? Detroit is spending about half of that.

The Real Numbers Behind the Deal

Once the full contract details came out via Over The Cap, the picture became much clearer.

Wonnum’s deal is officially a one-year, $3 million contract, with $2.27 million guaranteed. His base salary sits at $1.37 million and is fully guaranteed, while a $900,000 signing bonus makes up the rest of that guaranteed money.

There are also per-game bonuses that can push his earnings higher, along with a small workout bonus. When everything is factored in, his total cap hit for 2026 lands just under $3 million.

That’s a far cry from the initial “up to $6 million” figure that made the rounds when the deal first broke.

Why the Initial Report Was Misleading

This is a classic NFL contract situation.

The “up to” number includes incentives, many of which won’t hit the current salary cap unless they’re earned. Those bonuses are typically tied to things like sacks, playing time, or team success.

So while Wonnum can reach that $6 million mark, it would require a strong, productive season.

Until then, the Lions are only committing a modest amount.

Where Wonnum Ranks Among EDGE Contracts

This isn’t a splash signing when compared to the rest of the league.

Based on current numbers, Wonnum’s deal ranks 74th out of 212 edge rusher contracts in average annual value. That places him firmly in the depth or rotational tier financially.

And that lines up with how Detroit is likely to use him.

What This Means for the Lions

The contract tells you everything about the role.

Wonnum projects more as an early-down edge defender, someone who can set the edge against the run and provide occasional pass rush. He’s not being paid like a premier sack artist, and the Lions aren’t asking him to be one.

Instead, this move looks like a low-risk addition to stabilize the defensive front while the team continues to explore other options, whether that’s another veteran signing or adding a young pass rusher in the draft.

The Bottom Line

D.J. Wonnum’s deal isn’t a major investment.

It’s a calculated one.

Detroit gets a capable edge defender on a team-friendly contract, with upside built into incentives. If he produces, the value looks great. If not, the financial impact is minimal.

And that kind of flexibility is exactly how this front office likes to operate.