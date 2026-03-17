fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Host Pass Rusher D.J. Wonnum

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator search Detroit Lions 2025 rookie class ranking Arthur Smith Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand Detroit Lions Terrell Williams Super Bowl Levi Onwuzurike contract Detroit Lions Joey Bosa Detroit Lions David Edwards Detroit Lions Bruce Gradkowski Detroit Lions center plan NFL free agency rule change D.J. Wonnum Detroit Lions
View Comments

The Detroit Lions continue to explore options along the edge, hosting free agent pass rusher D.J. Wonnum for a visit, according to reports.

While Detroit has remained active in evaluating talent this offseason, this latest visit is unlikely to generate much excitement among fans hoping for a splash move.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator search Detroit Lions 2025 rookie class ranking Arthur Smith Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand Detroit Lions Terrell Williams Super Bowl Levi Onwuzurike contract Detroit Lions Joey Bosa Detroit Lions David Edwards Detroit Lions Bruce Gradkowski Detroit Lions center plan NFL free agency rule change D.J. Wonnum Detroit Lions

A Look at Wonnum’s Production

Wonnum, 28, has carved out a role as a rotational edge defender during his NFL career. Across six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, he has recorded:

  • 30.0 career sacks
  • 142 total tackles
  • 59 QB hits
  • 86 games played (54 starts)

In 2025, Wonnum appeared in 16 games, totaling:

  • 3.0 sacks
  • 42 total tackles
  • 1 interception

Those numbers reflect a player who can contribute in a rotation but has yet to consistently produce at a high level.

Advanced Metrics Raise Concerns

A deeper dive into the numbers adds to the hesitation.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wonnum posted:

  • 54.7 overall grade
  • 49.9 pass rush grade (113th out of 115 edge defenders)
  • 60.3 run defense grade

Those rankings place him near the bottom tier among qualifying edge players, particularly as a pass rusher—his primary role.

What This Means for Detroit

The Lions are clearly doing their due diligence, but this type of move would fall more in line with adding depth rather than making a meaningful upgrade.

Detroit already features a strong presence on the edge with Aidan Hutchinson, and the expectation from many was that the team would pursue a more impactful complementary pass rusher.

Instead, a potential addition like Wonnum would:

  • Provide depth and rotational snaps
  • Add experience to the defensive line room
  • Compete for a backup role

Bottom Line

Hosting D.J. Wonnum is another sign that the Lions are casting a wide net in free agency. However, if this visit turns into a signing, it would likely be viewed as a low-impact move rather than a difference-maker for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments