Detroit Lions Host Pass Rusher D.J. Wonnum

The Detroit Lions continue to explore options along the edge, hosting free agent pass rusher D.J. Wonnum for a visit, according to reports.

While Detroit has remained active in evaluating talent this offseason, this latest visit is unlikely to generate much excitement among fans hoping for a splash move.

A Look at Wonnum’s Production

Wonnum, 28, has carved out a role as a rotational edge defender during his NFL career. with the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, he has recorded:

30.0 career sacks

142 total tackles

59 QB hits

86 games played (54 starts)

In 2025, Wonnum appeared in 16 games, totaling:

3.0 sacks

42 total tackles

1 interception

Those numbers reflect a player who can contribute in a rotation but has yet to consistently produce at a high level.

Advanced Metrics Raise Concerns

A deeper dive into the numbers adds to the hesitation.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wonnum posted:

54.7 overall grade

49.9 pass rush grade (113th out of 115 edge defenders)

(113th out of 115 edge defenders) 60.3 run defense grade

Those rankings place him near the bottom tier among qualifying edge players, particularly as a pass rusher—his primary role.

What This Means for Detroit

The Lions are clearly doing their due diligence, but this type of move would fall more in line with adding depth rather than making a meaningful upgrade.

Detroit already features a strong presence on the edge with Aidan Hutchinson, and the expectation from many was that the team would pursue a more impactful complementary pass rusher.

Instead, a potential addition like Wonnum would:

Provide depth and rotational snaps

Add experience to the defensive line room

Compete for a backup role

Bottom Line

Hosting D.J. Wonnum is another sign that the Lions are casting a wide net in free agency. However, if this visit turns into a signing, it would likely be viewed as a low-impact move rather than a difference-maker for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.