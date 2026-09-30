The Detroit Lions opened their Week 4 practice week with two notable absences, including one involving a player who made a major impact Sunday.

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According to Nolan Bianchi, backup left guard Ben Bartch did not practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, while EDGE DJ Wonnum was also absent for an undisclosed reason.

Bartch’s absence isn’t particularly surprising. The veteran guard missed Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets after sitting out practice throughout last week with a foot injury. Dan Campbell said Friday the injury was not expected to be a long-term concern.

Wonnum’s absence is the one worth watching.

DJ Wonnum Coming Off Breakout Game

Wonnum was outstanding against the Jets, recording two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits in Detroit’s victory. He now has two sacks through three games, and Detroit currently lists him as a starting EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions signed Wonnum during the offseason to bolster a pass rush that needed another proven option alongside Hutchinson. His performance against New York offered a glimpse of exactly what Detroit hoped it was getting.

Two Practices Left Before Designations

For now, there is no reason to assume Wonnum is in danger of missing Sunday night’s game against Carolina. His absence is notable simply because no injury has yet been disclosed.

Detroit has two more practices before issuing its final game-status designations, so Wonnum’s participation Thursday and Friday should provide a much clearer picture.

After what he did against the Jets, the Lions would certainly prefer to have No. 98 chasing Bryce Young on Sunday night.