Detroit Lions Fan Sues Ford Field, DK Metcalf, Shannon Sharpe, Others

The fallout from DK Metcalf’s on-field altercation at Ford Field just took a major legal turn.

A Michigan resident and Detroit Lions fan, Ryan Kennedy, has filed a $100 million lawsuit stemming from the December 21 incident involving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver, and the scope of the case is far broader than just Metcalf himself.

What Happened at Ford Field

The incident occurred during the second quarter of the Lions’ game against the Steelers when Metcalf reached into the stands and made physical contact with a fan. The NFL later suspended Metcalf for two games for his actions.

At the time, the moment quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate across sports media.

Now, that moment is the foundation of a sweeping lawsuit.

Lawsuit Filed in Wayne County

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, Ryan Kennedy filed suit in Wayne County Court, naming DK Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ford Field management, Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe’s media company, and several other parties as defendants.

The lawsuit includes nine total counts, ranging from defamation to assault and negligence.

Kennedy alleges that false claims made after the incident caused severe and lasting damage to his reputation.

Disputed Allegations and Media Claims

The controversy intensified the day after the game when comments were made on the Nightcap podcast hosted by Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. Johnson stated that Metcalf told him the fan used racial slurs — including one directed at Metcalf and another at his mother.

Kennedy has consistently denied those allegations.

According to the lawsuit, Kennedy maintains that he never used racial slurs, hate speech, or derogatory language of any kind, and that the statements shared publicly were both false and reckless.

His legal team argues that Metcalf provided inaccurate information that led to the publication of damaging claims across major platforms.

Claims Against Ford Field

One aspect of the lawsuit that will stand out to Lions fans is the inclusion of Ford Field management.

The suit alleges negligence, arguing that stadium officials failed to implement proper safeguards to prevent players from reaching into the stands and making contact with fans.

According to the filing, better barriers, security protocols, or enforcement could have prevented the incident altogether.

What Kennedy Is Seeking

Kennedy is seeking:

$100 million in damages

A full public retraction and correction of the alleged defamatory statements

of the alleged defamatory statements Accountability from all named parties, including the team, media figures, and stadium management

He is being represented by Detroit-based Marko Law.

What Happens Next

At this stage, the lawsuit represents Kennedy’s version of events, and no findings have been made by the court. Still, the case adds another layer to an incident that already drew national attention — and it raises serious questions about player-fan interactions, media responsibility, and stadium security.

What began as a viral moment inside Ford Field has now become a high-profile legal battle with wide-reaching implications.