DK Metcalf is not impressed with Jeff Okudah, has more to prove, Okudah responds

The hype train is on the track for this weekend’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks! DK Metcalf found himself in the news today by dishing on Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.

What did DK Metcalf say about Jeff Okudah?

“There’s a safety over the top of him, so he’s really not locking people down,” Metcalf said of the Lions’ 2020 No. 3 overall pick. “But he’s a good corner.” Tony GarciaDetroit Free Press



While DK Metcalf did not outright call Okudah a chump, he was not exactly taking the high road like Okudah did when discussing Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, saying they were “two great receivers.”.

Okudah also discussed how preparation is key in a battle with someone like Metcalf.

“Get in the weight room (and) stretch your hamstrings out, it’s going to be a nice little battle.” Jeff Okudah

Regardless of what DK Metcalf says, Jeff Okudah has been playing strong football.

Last week against Justin Jefferson, Okudah was his shadow. Covering Jefferson across the field on 32 plays, according to NextGenStats.

Jefferson was only targeted six times, catching only 3 passes for 14 yards, his lowest single-game total in his career.

Reporter asks DK Metcalf about Jeff Okudah, what he's seen on film from Okudah locking down 3 good WRs so far.



Metcalf: "There's a safety over the top of him, so he's really not locking people down. But he's a good corner." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 29, 2022

Okudah was informed of Metcalf’s comments on Thursday and, again, took the high road.

“Honestly, I”m not really overly concerned about it, I”m just focused on the game,” he said. “I just try to keep the main thing the main thing and focus on the journey that I’m on right now.” Jeff Okudah

What do you think about DK’s comments about Okudah? Does he have a point, or is this just ego-talking?