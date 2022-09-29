Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Notes

DK Metcalf is not impressed with Jeff Okudah, has more to prove, Okudah responds

By Jeff Bilbrey
2 Min Read
Jeff Okudah
Inside the Article
What did DK Metcalf say about Jeff Okudah?Okudah responds to DK Metcalf’s comments

The hype train is on the track for this weekend’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks! DK Metcalf found himself in the news today by dishing on Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Featured Videos

What did DK Metcalf say about Jeff Okudah?

Embed from Getty Images

“There’s a safety over the top of him, so he’s really not locking people down,” Metcalf said of the Lions’ 2020 No. 3 overall pick. “But he’s a good corner.”

Tony GarciaDetroit Free Press

While DK Metcalf did not outright call Okudah a chump, he was not exactly taking the high road like Okudah did when discussing Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, saying they were “two great receivers.”.

Okudah also discussed how preparation is key in a battle with someone like Metcalf.

“Get in the weight room (and) stretch your hamstrings out, it’s going to be a nice little battle.”

Jeff Okudah

Regardless of what DK Metcalf says, Jeff Okudah has been playing strong football.

Embed from Getty Images

Last week against Justin Jefferson, Okudah was his shadow. Covering Jefferson across the field on 32 plays, according to NextGenStats.

Jefferson was only targeted six times, catching only 3 passes for 14 yards, his lowest single-game total in his career.

Okudah responds to DK Metcalf’s comments

Okudah was informed of Metcalf’s comments on Thursday and, again, took the high road.

“Honestly, I”m not really overly concerned about it, I”m just focused on the game,” he said. “I just try to keep the main thing the main thing and focus on the journey that I’m on right now.”

Jeff Okudah

What do you think about DK’s comments about Okudah? Does he have a point, or is this just ego-talking?

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Posted by Jeff Bilbrey
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
Previous Article Tyler Bertuzzi Tyler Bertuzzi set to make preseason debut this weekend
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jeff Okudah
DK Metcalf is not impressed with Jeff Okudah, has more to prove, Okudah responds
Tyler Bertuzzi
Tyler Bertuzzi set to make preseason debut this weekend
DraftKings promo code
Get $3,450 in Bonus Money With the Best TNF Betting Promo Codes
Fantasy Football Advice Week 4: Player Stocks
Lost your password?