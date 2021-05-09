DK Metcalf runs blazing speed in first pro 100M dash race [Video]

by

On Sunday, Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf ran his first professional 100-meter dash race and though he finished in last place, he posted a time that is extremely impressive for a man of his size.

Take a look as Metcalf, who is 6-3, 235 lbs, runs a 10.36 in his first pro race.

