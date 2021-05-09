DK Metcalf runs blazing speed in first pro 100M dash race [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf ran his first professional 100-meter dash race and though he finished in last place, he posted a time that is extremely impressive for a man of his size.

Take a look as Metcalf, who is 6-3, 235 lbs, runs a 10.36 in his first pro race.

DK Metcalf ran a 10.36 in his first pro 100M 😳 He ended the race in 9th place. (via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/34ms8ofWro — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2021

DK Metcalf runs a 10.36-second 100m in his professional track debut. Crazy fast for a 6’3”, 235lb wide receiver 🔥😳💨pic.twitter.com/grerIOpv47 — BroBible (@BroBible) May 9, 2021