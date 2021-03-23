DL Nick Williams takes pay cut to remain with Detroit Lions

It is not too often that you hear of a player taking a pay cut to remain with a Detroit sports team but that is exactly what defensive lineman Nick Williams is doing to stick around with the Detroit Lions.

According to reports, Williams is cutting his contract from $4.1 million down to $1.25 million for the 2021 season. In order to make this happen, Williams will get $500,000 in new guarantees and he is eligible for $250,000 in-game roster bonuses.

