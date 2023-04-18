Merch
Lions Betting Info

Do latest 2023 NFL Draft odds reveal who Detroit Lions will take at No. 6?

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The 2023 NFL Draft is just nine days away, and everybody around these parts has been discussing who the Detroit Lions will take with the No. 6 overall pick. On Monday, the Lions met with DT Jalen Carter, and one day later, the latest NFL Draft odds have been released, and Carter is +350 to be selected by the Lions at No. 6. According to various sports books, the heavy favorite to be selected by the Lions with the No. 6 overall pick is CB Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

Key Points

  • The NFL Draft is just 9 days away
  • The Lions met with Jalen Carter on Monday, but he only has the third-best odds to be selected at No. 6
  • Devon Witherspoon is a heavy favorite to be selected by the Lions at No. 6

Odds for who Detroit Lions will select at No. 6

Here are the latest odds for who the Lions will select with the No. 6 overall pick: (Via Jim Costa)

  • Devon Witherspoon (-110)
  • Christian Gonzalez (+350)
  • Jalen Carter (+460)
  • Tyree Wilson (+500)
  • Will Anderson (+1400)
  • Anthony Richardson (+2000)

There has been quite a bit of discussion this morning about how these odds pretty much reveal who the Lions will take at No. 6, but please take them with a grain of salt. First of all, there are still nine days left before the draft, and if you have paid attention in recent years, A LOT can happen in nine days. That being said, these odds do seem to suggest a couple of things that are interesting. First, it appears as if Vegas believes the Lions are likely to take a cornerback at No. 6, and second, it seems like a long shot that Brad Holmes will select a QB at No. 6. Who would you put your money on?

