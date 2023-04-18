The 2023 NFL Draft is just nine days away, and everybody around these parts has been discussing who the Detroit Lions will take with the No. 6 overall pick. On Monday, the Lions met with DT Jalen Carter, and one day later, the latest NFL Draft odds have been released, and Carter is +350 to be selected by the Lions at No. 6. According to various sports books, the heavy favorite to be selected by the Lions with the No. 6 overall pick is CB Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

Odds for who Detroit Lions will select at No. 6

Here are the latest odds for who the Lions will select with the No. 6 overall pick: (Via Jim Costa)

Devon Witherspoon (-110)

Christian Gonzalez (+350)

Jalen Carter (+460)

Tyree Wilson (+500)

Will Anderson (+1400)

Anthony Richardson (+2000)

Do latest 2023 NFL Draft odds reveal who Detroit Lions will take at No. 6?

There has been quite a bit of discussion this morning about how these odds pretty much reveal who the Lions will take at No. 6, but please take them with a grain of salt. First of all, there are still nine days left before the draft, and if you have paid attention in recent years, A LOT can happen in nine days. That being said, these odds do seem to suggest a couple of things that are interesting. First, it appears as if Vegas believes the Lions are likely to take a cornerback at No. 6, and second, it seems like a long shot that Brad Holmes will select a QB at No. 6. Who would you put your money on?