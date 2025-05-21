Do the Detroit Tigers Have a New No. 1 Catcher?

With Jake Rogers sidelined, Dillon Dingler is emerging as the Detroit Tigers’ top catcher. Is he now the new No. 1 behind the plate? A breakdown of his offensive and defensive rise.

TL;DR

With Jake Rogers on the injured list since early April, Dillon Dingler has stepped in—and taken over. In an article recently published by the Detroit Free Press, Evan Petzold discussed how Dingler has emerged as one of the best two-way catchers in baseball, showing enough promise to raise the question: Is he now the Tigers’ No. 1 catcher? All signs point to yes, even if Rogers remains Tarik Skubal’s personal catcher. This might be the beginning of a quiet transition behind the plate in Detroit.

What’s Changed Behind the Plate?

Heading into 2025, Jake Rogers was the clear-cut starter behind the dish. A Gold Glove finalist and Tarik Skubal’s go-to guy, he was respected for his game-calling, defense, and clubhouse presence. But since April 8, Rogers has been sidelined with left oblique tightness, and in stepped Dillon Dingler.

What happened next? Dingler didn’t just fill in—he thrived.

Dillon Dingler by the Numbers

Here’s what Dingler has done in Rogers’ absence:

Category Stat Games Played 35 Batting Average .292 Home Runs 4 OPS .780 Defensive Runs Saved +3 fWAR (on pace) 5.1

As noted by Petzold, that 5.1 fWAR pace would rank third among all MLB catchers.

We’re not talking about a decent fill-in. We’re talking about a potential long-term difference-maker.

Where Does Jake Rogers Fit Now?

Here’s the twist—Jake Rogers isn’t going away.

The Tigers will likely preserve Rogers as Skubal’s personal catcher, especially after Skubal’s 2024 AL Cy Young campaign, during which he posted a sub-2.80 ERA with Rogers catching nearly every start.

That could create a split setup behind the plate:

Rogers catches Skubal and Casey Mize

catches and Dingler catches Flaherty, Olson, and Jobe

In that structure, Dingler gets three-fifths of the rotation, meaning he’s catching more games overall—a sign of a shifting hierarchy.

What This Means for the Tigers

This is a good problem to have.

Rogers remains a trusted veteran and mentor with elite defense.

Dingler looks like a future franchise cornerstone behind the plate.

And in a season where Tarik Skubal is chasing another Cy Young, Jack Flaherty is flirting with a bounce-back, and Jackson Jobe is arriving, having two capable catchers might be exactly what Detroit needs to stay in AL Central contention.

Key Takeaways

Dillon Dingler has impressed with a .292 average, .780 OPS, and +3 DRS over 35 games.

has impressed with a .292 average, .780 OPS, and +3 DRS over 35 games. His projected 5.1 fWAR would be elite for a catcher.

would be elite for a catcher. Jake Rogers still has a role—mainly with Skubal—but Dingler is earning a larger share of games.

still has a role—mainly with Skubal—but Dingler is earning a larger share of games. Expect a 3-to-2 split in favor of Dingler behind the plate.

in favor of Dingler behind the plate. Detroit’s catching future may have quietly arrived.

Bottom Line

Jake Rogers may still be Tarik Skubal’s guy, but Dillon Dingler is quickly becoming Detroit’s catcher of the future—and maybe the present. His all-around performance has redefined the catching conversation in Motown, and the more games he catches, the harder it becomes to label him a backup.

The Tigers may not have announced it yet, but their No. 1 catcher might already be wearing No. 13.



Sources: Evan Petzold (Detroit Free Press), ESPN. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.