Friday, February 7, 2025
Doctor: Detroit Lions Could Begin 2025 Season Without Alim McNeill

The Detroit Lions may face a challenging start to the 2025 season due to a significant injury suffered by one of their key defensive players, Alim McNeill. The defensive tackle tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a game against the Buffalo Bills just ahead of the postseason.

Speaking with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on radio row, Sports Injury Central’s Dr. David Chao expressed concern over McNeill’s recovery and potential availability for the start of the 2025 season.

“Alim McNeill’s the biggest worry. I think that’s gonna be tough to be ready for the start of the season,” Dr. Chao said as quoted by Lions OnSi. “Tough, not impossible, but if you can get him back for the second part of the season to be himself, that would be pretty good. So that’s what the hope has to be.”

With McNeill being a pivotal part of the Lions' defense, his recovery timeline will be crucial. The hope is that Detroit can have him back to full strength for the latter part of the season if he isn’t able to return at the start.

