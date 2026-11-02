The Detroit Lions have confirmed that linebacker Jack Campbell will remain hospitalized overnight following his frightening neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings. Now, a physician who analyzes Lions injuries has raised an important question about what happened before Campbell was carted off the field.

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Dr. Jimmy Liao, who publishes medical analysis through Detroit Lions Morning Rounds, reviewed two separate plays from Sunday’s 19-15 victory and suggested they could potentially be connected.

His analysis raises concerns about Campbell’s head and neck trauma, although no official diagnosis has been announced.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), right, and edge rusher Eric O’Neill (66) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Doctor Examines Two Plays Involving Jack Campbell

Liao identified two moments during Sunday’s game that caught his attention.

The first occurred with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter, when Campbell appeared to absorb contact to his head and was slow getting up.

The second came with 14:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Campbell was injured while making a tackle on former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

According to Liao’s review of both plays, the linebacker appeared to lose muscle tone following the second collision, prompting questions about whether the earlier contact contributed to what happened.

“Were these two events related somehow? That’s very possible,” Liao wrote.

That possibility has not been established medically. The video observations alone cannot determine whether the two collisions were connected.

Jack Campbell injury video



I'm including an earlier play from 3 minutes prior that was suspicious for a predecessor concussion. Hopefully, "only" a concussion here. Did not get hit in top of helmet so hopefully no spinal issue and just precaution. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q3Che9Fifw — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) November 1, 2026

Jimmy Liao Discusses Concussion and Spinal Injury Possibilities

Liao explained that both a concussion and a spinal injury can potentially cause a player to go limp following a collision.

Campbell remained on the field for several minutes before medical personnel immobilized him on a spine board and transported him to a hospital.

Liao described a concussion without spinal damage as the more favorable possibility, while emphasizing that a spinal injury could not be ruled out from the available video.

He also noted that Campbell appeared to lead with his head during the earlier third-quarter collision. If a spinal injury were eventually diagnosed, Liao suggested that play could warrant additional examination.

However, there is currently no confirmation that Campbell suffered a spinal injury, paralysis, or even a concussion.

Liao also observed that he could not see Campbell moving his hands or feet while being carted off, but specifically acknowledged that the linebacker was fully strapped to the board. That observation is not evidence that Campbell had lost movement or sensation.

The Lions transported Campbell to a local hospital for a neck injury evaluation following the frightening fourth-quarter incident.

As we previously reported following the initial hospital announcement, Campbell’s teammates were visibly emotional as medical personnel worked on their defensive leader.

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell had no additional medical information, asking everyone to keep Jack and his family in their thoughts.

However, the organization subsequently released a new statement confirming that Campbell was resting and would remain hospitalized overnight.

As we covered in Detroit’s latest official injury update, the linebacker will continue receiving medical evaluation and monitoring.

That information is important because Liao’s initial analysis was written before the latest team announcement.

What Is Still Unknown About the Jack Campbell Neck Injury

For now, the question of whether Campbell’s two collisions were connected remains unanswered.

Liao’s examination offers one medical perspective on the frightening sequence, but only Campbell’s treating physicians can determine what actually occurred and whether he suffered a concussion, spinal injury, or another condition.

The Lions have said they will provide additional updates when more information becomes available.