Doctor Sounds Alarm on Kerby Joseph’s Long-Term Future

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has become one of the emotional and physical tone-setters on the defense, but a recent medical opinion has introduced some uncomfortable uncertainty about what his future might look like.

During Super Bowl radio row, longtime NFL injury expert Dr. David Chao shared his thoughts on Joseph’s knee situation — and while he made it clear he’s rooting for the Lions safety, his assessment was anything but reassuring.

Why Kerby Joseph’s Knee Has Doctors Concerned

Chao, who spent 17 years as an NFL team doctor and now runs Sports Injury Central, explained that he had heard Joseph was exploring non-surgical options, including stem cell treatment, to manage his knee.

That detail alone raised red flags.

While Chao emphasized that he has not reviewed Joseph’s medical records, he explained that once stem cells enter the conversation, it usually signals something more serious than routine wear and tear.

“This one’s a little dicey,” Chao said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Articular cartilage is the holy grail. If you could regrow it, you’d win the Nobel Prize.”

He compared cartilage to the tread on a tire — once it’s gone, replacing it is incredibly difficult. Unlike muscles or ligaments, cartilage has poor blood supply, which makes healing unpredictable and often incomplete.

The Jadeveon Clowney Comparison — And Why It Matters

To explain the long-term implications, Chao pointed to Jadeveon Clowney, who underwent microfracture surgery early in his career.

Clowney beat the odds and carved out a long NFL career, but there’s a reason teams have been hesitant to give him long-term deals.

“That’s why he’s never gotten a long-term contract,” Chao said. “Everyone’s always worried about that knee.”

For Joseph, the concern is that discussing stem cells may indicate damage beyond even microfracture-level cartilage loss, which Chao described as a “Hail Mary” territory.

What This Means for the Lions

The most sobering part of Chao’s analysis wasn’t about next season, it was about everything beyond it.

“I hope I’m wrong,” Chao said. “But to say he’s going to fulfill this contract and get another one is a Hail Mary.”

That doesn’t mean Joseph can’t play. In fact, Chao suggested that if Detroit can get one to two more strong seasons, that would be considered a win under the circumstances.

Still, for a 25-year-old All-Pro safety, that timeline is far shorter than anyone would like.

A Critical Moment for Kerby Joseph — and Detroit

For the Lions, this adds another layer to an already complex roster puzzle. Joseph is a core defensive leader, but knee cartilage issues don’t operate on optimism or toughness, they operate on biology.

None of this is definitive, and medicine continues to evolve. But as Chao made clear, once cartilage damage reaches this stage, the margin for error becomes razor-thin.

The Lions, and their fans, will be watching closely, hoping Joseph can beat the odds.

Because if he does, it won’t just be a comeback.

It’ll be a medical victory.