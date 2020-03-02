Doctor suggests NBA, NHL play cancel or play games in empty stadiums due to coronavirus

It seems as though the entire world is picking up on the seriousness of the spreading coronavirus, known scientifically as COVID-19.

How soon until it could potentially affect professional sports leagues in North America? According to one physician, it could be soon.

TSN business insider Rick Westhead reported that he spoke with Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician based out of Toronto, Ontario. He suggested that professional sports leagues like the NHL and NBA may soon have to consider playing in empty arenas, or outright cancelling games.

“Spoke to Toronto infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch about coronavirus. He tells me as situation evolves, NHL, NBA and other leagues need to consider canceling or postponing games or playing without spectators. In a memo to teams sent Friday, the NHL advised frequent hand washing for players/team staff, more teleconference meetings, and monitoring of alerts from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also Friday, the Canadian Olympic Committee banned international travel for staff, says spokesman Photi Sotiropoulos.”

Two top Swiss hockey leagues – the National League and Swiss League – have already made the decision to postpone their respective postseasons until a later date.

– – Quote via TSN Insider Rick Westhead’s Twitter – –