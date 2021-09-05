Doctor weighs in on Ronnie Bell injury

Michigan may have walked away with an impressive win on Saturday over Western Michigan but they also lost a key part of their team as Ronnie Bell looked to suffer a significant knee injury.

Though there has been no official word yet from Michigan about Bell’s injury, Doctor Jesse Morse has weighed in.

Morse says he suspects Bell may have tore his ACL and that at a minimum, he has a sprained MCL and torn meniscus.

it’s very possible he tore his ACL. I think a sprained MCL and torn meniscus at the minimum. We should hear more after the MRI. I’ll refrain from making any medical assumptions until then. Wish him the best of luck. #ronniebell #michiganfootball #GoBlue #InjuryExpert — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 5, 2021