Doctor Weighs In On When Aidan Hutchinson Will Be 100%

Detroit Lions fans can breathe easy, as Dr. David Chao has provided a positive update on Aidan Hutchinson's recovery from his leg injury. Speaking with the Detroit Free Press, Dr. Chao shared his expectations for Hutchinson’s recovery, stating that he believes the defensive star will be fully ready to play at the start of the 2025 season.

Full Recovery Expected for Aidan Hutchinson

While Dr. Chao clarified that he had not personally examined Hutchinson or reviewed his X-rays, he expressed confidence that Hutchinson will recover completely from the tibial shaft fracture he suffered during the 2024 season. According to Chao, the recovery process for this type of injury, especially with the use of rodding, is typically very successful.

“I would not be worried much at all,” said Dr. Chao. “I would expect a 100 percent recovery. This is not an Alex Smith situation. This is a tibial shaft fracture; people do very well with rodding. I fully expect him back 100 percent.”

Comparison to Other Athletes' Recoveries

Dr. Chao compared Hutchinson's injury to similar fractures in other athletes, citing NBA player Paul George as a notable example. George, who suffered an open fracture in his leg, made a full recovery and went on to continue his successful career.

“This is not an open-end fracture dislocation that gets infected,” Chao added. “There’s no infection going on here.”

With this positive prognosis, Lions fans can look forward to seeing Hutchinson return to full health and rejoin the defense in top form for the 2025 season.